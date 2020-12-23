Soccer:Juve's Bonucci apologises for Fiorentina spanking

ROME, DEC 23 - Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci apologised on Wednesday after the Serie A champions were spanked 3-0 at home by struggling Fiorentina on Tuesday. "The worst Juventus (performance) of this first part of the season," Bonucci, who played particularly badly, said via Instagram. "I apologise to the fans in my own name, first of all. Nothing to add". The defeat came after the 3-0 win Juve were awarded for Napoli not turning up to their game in October, due to COVID cases, was overturned on appeal. The match will be replayed. As a result Juve are fourth 24 points from 13 games, seven points behind leaders AC Milan, who take on Lazio at home later on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo also commented on the defeat, saying Juve's performance was "anything but acceptable". (ANSA).