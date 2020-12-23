Di Maio signs order for Italians in UK to return-source

ROME, DEC 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has signed an order to enable thousands of Italians currently blocked in the UK to return home, sources said after talks with officials at the transport and health ministries. Health Minister Roberto Speranza suspended flights from the UK at the weekend due to the spread of a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 there. Italians who reside in Italy or those who urgently need to come back to Italy will be allowed to return. They will have to have swabs before departing and after arriving in Italy and then spend 14 days in quarantine, the sources said. It is now necessary for Speranza and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli to sign, according to the sources. (ANSA).