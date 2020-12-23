COVID: We must keep up guard at Xmas says Conte

ROME, DEC 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has called on the public to strictly observe the COVID-19 prevention measures during the upcoming Christmas holidays. "The Christmas that is coming represents a moment of serenity for our communities," Conte said in video message made with the other 26 EU leaders and posted on the European Council's media channels. "But at the same time, precisely now we are called on to keep up the guard. "The pandemic has had a devastating cost in human terms and has put our routines to the test. "This Christmas will be different but the development of the vaccines and their upcoming launches are a sign of hope for all of us". Italy will be a 'red zone' for all but four days over the Christmas holidays, meaning that people need to have a good reason to be out of the home. A maximum of two adults and their children under-14 are allowed to visit another person's home. A ban on moving between regions, except for work or health reasons or other situations of necessity, came into force on Monday and runs until the January 6 Epiphany national holiday. (ANSA).