Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - An Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) panel on Tuesday upheld Napoli's appeal against the decision to award Juventus a 3-0 win for them failing to turn up to the Serie A match scheduled to take place between the sides in Turin on October 4 and penalize the Naples team with a one-point deduction. The local health authority had barred Napoli from travelling to Turin for the match because of COVID-19 cases. The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) had upheld a decision by Serie A's sporting judge to award the game to Juve and penalize Napoli on the grounds that not enough squad members were positive for the game to be postponed under the terms of Italian soccer's COVID protocol. (ANSA).
