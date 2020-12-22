Martedì 22 Dicembre 2020 | 20:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

 
ROME
COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

 
ROME
Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

 
ROME
Interior ministry orders widespread checks on Xmas movements

Interior ministry orders widespread checks on Xmas movements

 
ROME
Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

 
ROME
Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

 
ROME
COVID: 2nd wave had bigger impact at workplace - INAIL

COVID: 2nd wave had bigger impact at workplace - INAIL

 
ROME
COVID: Nurse to be first person in Italy to get vaccine

COVID: Nurse to be first person in Italy to get vaccine

 
ROME
Woman arrested over human remains found in cases

Woman arrested over human remains found in cases

 
ROME
Conte seeks to step up pace on Recovery Plan

Conte seeks to step up pace on Recovery Plan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Palermo-Bari, il ds Romairone: «Cerchiamo di chiudere al massimo questa prima parte della stagione»

Palermo-Bari, il ds Romairone: «Cerchiamo di chiudere al massimo questa prima parte della stagione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl dono
Tra le grandi mani di Gianni Morandi la natività in ceramica di Grottaglie

Tra le grandi mani di Gianni Morandi la natività in ceramica di Grottaglie

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, colpi di pistola e inseguimento per le strade della città: un fermo

Matera, colpi di pistola e inseguimento per le strade della città: un fermo

 
BariLe misure
A Bari la Vigilia sarà blindata: arriva l'ordinanza «anti aperitivi»

A Bari la Vigilia sarà blindata: arriva l'ordinanza «anti aperitivi»

 
PotenzaIl caso
Tempa Rossa, Rosa: Total fornirà centralina ad Arpab

Tempa Rossa, Rosa: Total fornirà centralina ad Arpab

 
LecceSerie B
Lecce, la fretta del riscatto: «Via i veleni della sconfitta»

Lecce, la fretta del riscatto: «Via i veleni della sconfitta»

 
BrindisiUna nigeriana
Oria, positiva sale sul bus con figlioletto contagiato: denunciata donna

Oria, positiva sale sul bus con figlioletto contagiato: denunciata donna

 
FoggiaAccertamenti Gdf
Reddito di cittadinanza, stop a 63 trattamenti nel Foggiano: avevano attività o proprietà non dichiarate

Reddito di cittadinanza, stop a 63 trattamenti nel Foggiano: avevano attività o proprietà non dichiarate

 
Batsolidarietà
Bisceglie, «Pranzo Solidale» di Natale a domicilio per famiglie bisognose

Bisceglie, «Pranzo Solidale» di Natale a domicilio per famiglie bisognose

 

i più letti

Paura virus "all'inglese", l'esperto di Bari: un solo caso certo non fermerà il vaccino

Allarme variante Coronavirus «inglese», caso sospetto a Bari: 25enne rientrata da Londra

Coronavirus in Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 decessi: cresce tasso positività: 18%. Preoccupa sospetto caso variante Covid inglese

Coronavirus Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 morti. Tasso positività al 18%. Focolaio in Rssa a Bari: 61 contagiati

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covid, a Nardò muoiono marito e moglie e due fratelli: paura in paese

Covid, a Nardò muoiono marito e moglie e due fratelli: paura in paese

Covid Puglia, 876 casi (4% tamponi) e altri 35 morti: la metà sono nella Bat

Covid Puglia, 876 casi (4% tamponi) e altri 35 morti: la metà sono nella Bat. Vaccini, in arrivo cabina di regia

ROME

Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

Health authority barred Napoli from travelling to Turin for game

Soccer: Napoli win appeal against Juve defeat, 1-pt penalty

ROME, DEC 22 - An Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) panel on Tuesday upheld Napoli's appeal against the decision to award Juventus a 3-0 win for them failing to turn up to the Serie A match scheduled to take place between the sides in Turin on October 4 and penalize the Naples team with a one-point deduction. The local health authority had barred Napoli from travelling to Turin for the match because of COVID-19 cases. The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) had upheld a decision by Serie A's sporting judge to award the game to Juve and penalize Napoli on the grounds that not enough squad members were positive for the game to be postponed under the terms of Italian soccer's COVID protocol. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it