COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 13,318 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It said 628 coronavirus sufferers died in that time. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 69,842 while the total number of recorded cases here is up to 1,977,318. (ANSA).
