Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 morti. Tasso positività al 18%. Focolaio in Rssa a Bari: 61 contagiati
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - Italian medicines agency AIFA on Tuesday approved the sale of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been approved for the whole population aged over 16, including the elderly, pregnant women and mothers who are breastfeeding. . The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its OK to the vaccine on Monday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su