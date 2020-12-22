Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

ROME, DEC 22 - Citizens who reside in Italy but are currently in Britain will be allowed to return, along with those who urgently need to enter the country, sources said after a meeting on Tuesday at the foreign ministry featuring officials from the health and transport ministries. The government has suspended flights from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 started to spread there. Those returning will have to have a COVID swab before departing and spend two weeks in quarantine once in Italy, the sources said. (ANSA).