Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - Citizens who reside in Italy but are currently in Britain will be allowed to return, along with those who urgently need to enter the country, sources said after a meeting on Tuesday at the foreign ministry featuring officials from the health and transport ministries. The government has suspended flights from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 started to spread there. Those returning will have to have a COVID swab before departing and spend two weeks in quarantine once in Italy, the sources said. (ANSA).
