COVID-19: 13,318 new cases, 628 deaths in 24 hours

Italian medicines agency OKs Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

Interior ministry orders widespread checks on Xmas movements

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

COVID: 2nd wave had bigger impact at workplace - INAIL

COVID: Nurse to be first person in Italy to get vaccine

Woman arrested over human remains found in cases

Conte seeks to step up pace on Recovery Plan

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

Natale a Taranto, doni a 25 bimbi con capacità motorie ridotte

Bari, niente «botti» fino a Capodanno: l'ordinanza del sindaco Decaro

Tempa Rossa, Rosa: Total fornirà centralina ad Arpab

Lecce, la fretta del riscatto: «Via i veleni della sconfitta»

Matera, perseguitava una donna credendo fosse sua rivale in amore: arrestata

Oria, positiva sale sul bus con figlioletto contagiato: denunciata donna

Reddito di cittadinanza, stop a 63 trattamenti nel Foggiano: avevano attività o proprietà non dichiarate

Bisceglie, «Pranzo Solidale» di Natale a domicilio per famiglie bisognose

Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

Those returning will have to spend 14 days in quarantine

ROME, DEC 22 - Citizens who reside in Italy but are currently in Britain will be allowed to return, along with those who urgently need to enter the country, sources said after a meeting on Tuesday at the foreign ministry featuring officials from the health and transport ministries. The government has suspended flights from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 started to spread there. Those returning will have to have a COVID swab before departing and spend two weeks in quarantine once in Italy, the sources said. (ANSA).

