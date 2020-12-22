Martedì 22 Dicembre 2020 | 15:53

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

Thousands unable to return home due to stop to flights

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK

ROME, DEC 22 - The government is studying a plan to bring back thousands of Italians in Britain who are unable to return home at the moment after Rome suspended flights from the UK due to the new strain of COVID-19, sources said Tuesday. A decision could be taken within hours, the sources said. (ANSA).

