Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - The government is studying a plan to bring back thousands of Italians in Britain who are unable to return home at the moment after Rome suspended flights from the UK due to the new strain of COVID-19, sources said Tuesday. A decision could be taken within hours, the sources said. (ANSA).
