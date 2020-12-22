Rosario Livatino, judge slain by Mafia, to be beatified

Govt studying plan to bring back Italians in UK
ROME
22 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 22 - The Vatican said Tuesday that Rosario Livatino, a judge murdered by the Mafia at the age of 37 in Agrigento in December 1990, will be beatified as a martyr. The pope, meanwhile, is set to give his 'Urbi et Orbi' message on Christmas Day inside the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, rather than the central loggia of Saint Peter's Basilica, in order to respect the COVID-19 prevention measures. (ANSA).
