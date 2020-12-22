COVID: 2nd wave had bigger impact at workplace - INAIL

ROME, DEC 22 - The second wave of COVID-19 was worse in terms of contagion at the workplace than the first one, according to data released on Tuesday by work-illnesses-and-accident-insurance agency INAIL. It said it received 49,000 reports of workplace contagions for the October-November period, compared to 46,500 in March-April. The agency said it recorded over 100,000 workplace contagions between the start of the epidemic and the end of November. It said 366 of these cases were fatal, including 34 in November. (ANSA).