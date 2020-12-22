Woman arrested over human remains found in cases
ROME, DEC 22 - A woman has been arrested in relation to the probe into the homicide of an Albanian couple whose remains were found recently in several suitcase dumped in a field near Florence prison. The suspect, a 36-year-old Albanian, was the girlfriend of the son of the victims, Sheptim and Teuta Pasho, when they went missing in 2015. She is accused of homicide and of hiding bodies. (ANSA).
