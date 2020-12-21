'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 791 casi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala tasso positività: 10,5%. In 7 giorni focolai in 11 Rsa nel Barese
Coronavirus Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 morti. Tasso positività al 18%. Focolaio in Rssa a Bari: 61 contagiati
Puglia, Lopalco: «Solo in 37mila hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid. Test rapidi? Postazione in ogni Comune»
21 Dicembre 2020
(ANSAmed) - ROME, 21 DIC - Some 222 years later, Raffaello's 'Marriage of the Virgin' will be back home at the Chiesa di San Francesco in Città di Castello. This time, though, it will be in the form of a 'clone'. Raffaello's famous work commissioned for this church was completed when he was 21 years old in 1504. The work was removed in 1798 and taken to Milan's Pinacoteca di Brera. As part of the 500th anniversary of the death of the artist, a replica made using 3D printing and advanced technology will be on show in the church. (ANSAmed).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su