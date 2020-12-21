Lunedì 21 Dicembre 2020 | 19:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

 
ROME
Milan bourse suffers big losses

Milan bourse suffers big losses

 
ROME
COVID: 10,872 new cases, 415 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

COVID: 10,872 new cases, 415 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

 
ROME
New COVID strain: no doubt about vaccine say Italian experts

New COVID strain: no doubt about vaccine say Italian experts

 
ROME
Explosion at factory, three dead

Explosion at factory, three dead

 
ROME
EC okays Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger

EC okays Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger

 
ROME
COVID: Ban on travel between regions kicks in

COVID: Ban on travel between regions kicks in

 
ROME
Soccer: Genoa sack Maran, bring back Ballardini

Soccer: Genoa sack Maran, bring back Ballardini

 
ROME
Milan bourse suffers big losses

Milan bourse suffers big losses

 
ROME
COVID strain: Spallanzani working to isolate sequence

COVID strain: Spallanzani working to isolate sequence

 
ROME
Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Palermo-Bari, il ds Romairone: «Cerchiamo di chiudere al massimo questa prima parte della stagione»

Palermo-Bari, il ds Romairone: «Cerchiamo di chiudere al massimo questa prima parte della stagione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl virus
Campagna vaccinale anti Covid, Lopalco: «Più vaccini al Nord perché ci sono più sanitari»

Campagna vaccinale anti Covid, Lopalco: «Più vaccini al Nord perché ci sono più sanitari»

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, omicidio ai Tamburi: gip convalida il fermo a «Sceriffo kid»

Taranto, omicidio ai Tamburi: gip convalida il fermo a «Sceriffo kid»

 
LecceIl video
Tornano i lupi nel Salento, attaccati allevamenti di bestiame a Nardò

Tornano i lupi nel Salento, attaccati allevamenti di bestiame a Nardò VIDEO

 
BrindisiLa novità
Ecco «Seagull»: il primo idrovolante a forma di gabbiano con ali pieghevoli made in Sud

Ecco «Seagull»: il primo idrovolante a forma di gabbiano con ali pieghevoli made in Sud

 
Batsolidarietà
Bisceglie, «Pranzo Solidale» di Natale a domicilio per famiglie bisognose

Bisceglie, «Pranzo Solidale» di Natale a domicilio per famiglie bisognose

 
PotenzaIl caso
Covid Basilicata, «Io malato e abbandonato dopo il primo contatto»

Covid Basilicata, «Io malato e abbandonato dopo il primo contatto»

 
PotenzaLa città che cambia
Potenza, ecco come cambierà il volto del ponte Musmeci

Potenza, ecco come cambierà il volto del ponte Musmeci

 
GdM.TVL'omicidio
Cagnano Varano, uccido allevatore a colpi di arma da fuoco

Cagnano Varano, ucciso allevatore a colpi di arma da fuoco

 

i più letti

Paura virus "all'inglese", l'esperto di Bari: un solo caso certo non fermerà il vaccino

Allarme variante Coronavirus «inglese», caso sospetto a Bari: 25enne rientrata da Londra

Coronavirus Puglia, 791 nuovi positivi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala il tasso di positività: 10,5%

Covid Puglia, 791 casi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala tasso positività: 10,5%. In 7 giorni focolai in 11 Rsa nel Barese

Coronavirus in Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 decessi: cresce tasso positività: 18%. Preoccupa sospetto caso variante Covid inglese

Coronavirus Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 morti. Tasso positività al 18%. Focolaio in Rssa a Bari: 61 contagiati

Puglia, Lopalco: «37mila operatori sanitari hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid»

Puglia, Lopalco: «Solo in 37mila hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid. Test rapidi? Postazione in ogni Comune»

Bari, ultima domenica da zona gialla: folla in centro anche senza le panchine

Bari, ultima domenica da zona gialla: folla in centro anche senza le panchine

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

From 23/12 in Citta di Castello in the church it was made for

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 21 DIC - Some 222 years later, Raffaello's 'Marriage of the Virgin' will be back home at the Chiesa di San Francesco in Città di Castello. This time, though, it will be in the form of a 'clone'. Raffaello's famous work commissioned for this church was completed when he was 21 years old in 1504. The work was removed in 1798 and taken to Milan's Pinacoteca di Brera. As part of the 500th anniversary of the death of the artist, a replica made using 3D printing and advanced technology will be on show in the church. (ANSAmed).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it