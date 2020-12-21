'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home

(ANSAmed) - ROME, 21 DIC - Some 222 years later, Raffaello's 'Marriage of the Virgin' will be back home at the Chiesa di San Francesco in Città di Castello. This time, though, it will be in the form of a 'clone'. Raffaello's famous work commissioned for this church was completed when he was 21 years old in 1504. The work was removed in 1798 and taken to Milan's Pinacoteca di Brera. As part of the 500th anniversary of the death of the artist, a replica made using 3D printing and advanced technology will be on show in the church. (ANSAmed).