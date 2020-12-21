COVID: 10,872 new cases, 415 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

'Clone' of Raffaello's Marriage of the Virgin back home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 791 casi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala tasso positività: 10,5%. In 7 giorni focolai in 11 Rsa nel Barese
Coronavirus Puglia, 788 casi su 4377 test e 31 morti. Tasso positività al 18%. Focolaio in Rssa a Bari: 61 contagiati
Puglia, Lopalco: «Solo in 37mila hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid. Test rapidi? Postazione in ogni Comune»
ROME
21 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 21 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 10,872 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It said 415 COVID-19 sufferers had died here in that time. The number of new cases is often lower on a Monday than other days of the week because fewer tests are done on a Sunday. The ministry said the ratio of positive cases with respect to the overall total number of tests was 12.3%, up from 11% on Sunday. It said 2,731 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, down 12 on Sunday. It said there are 25,145 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, down 13. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su