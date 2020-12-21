COVID: 10,872 new cases, 415 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

ROME, DEC 21 - The health ministry said Monday that Italy has registered 10,872 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It said 415 COVID-19 sufferers had died here in that time. The number of new cases is often lower on a Monday than other days of the week because fewer tests are done on a Sunday. The ministry said the ratio of positive cases with respect to the overall total number of tests was 12.3%, up from 11% on Sunday. It said 2,731 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Italy, down 12 on Sunday. It said there are 25,145 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, down 13. (ANSA).