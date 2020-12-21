EC okays Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger

ROME, DEC 21 - The European Commission said Monday that it has approved the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France's Peugeot (PSA). The approval comes after in-depth investigation, in which the Commission gathered information and feedback from competitors and customers of the merging companies. This investigation brought to light concerns that the merger would have harmed competition in the market for small light commercial vehicles So the approval is conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by the companies, including remedies concerning this segment. "Access to a competitive market for small commercial vans is important for many self-employed and small and medium companies throughout Europe," said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. " We can approve the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA because their commitments will facilitate entry and expansion in the market for small commercial vans. "In the other markets where the two automotive manufacturers are currently active, competition will remain vibrant after the merger." (ANSA).