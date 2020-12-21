Lunedì 21 Dicembre 2020 | 15:21

ROME
COVID: Ban on travel between regions kicks in

ROME
Soccer: Genoa sack Maran, bring back Ballardini

ROME
Milan bourse suffers big losses

ROME
COVID strain: Spallanzani working to isolate sequence

ROME
Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

ROME
New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

ROME
COVID: R number up, 3 regions are high risk says ISS (3)

ROME
COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

Rome
Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

ROME
COVID: Govt to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

ROME
Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

Serie C
Palermo-Bari, il ds Romairone: «Cerchiamo di chiudere al massimo questa prima parte della stagione»

PotenzaIl commento
Potenza, insegnanti preoccupati per rientro a scuola dopo festività

LecceControlli anti covid
Lecce, festa di compleanno al ristorante e in giro senza mascherina: sanzionati

BrindisiGriffe fase
Brindisi, scarpe con marchi contraffatti sequestrate al porto

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, Ladisa stanzia contributo solidarietà 400mila euro per dipendenti

Tarantotragedia evitata
Manduria, barricata in casa tenta il suicidio col gas e minaccia di far esplodere l’abitazione

Materabilancio caritas
Basilicata, dossier povertà: impatto Covid devastante

Homel'omicidio
Cagnano Varano, allevatore 55enne ucciso a colpi di arma da fuoco

BatLa richiesta
Canosa, Xylella scoperta in vivaio: «La magistratura indaghi»

Coronavirus Puglia, 791 nuovi positivi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala il tasso di positività: 10,5%

Paura virus "all'inglese", l'esperto di Bari: un solo caso certo non fermerà il vaccino

Puglia, Lopalco: «37mila operatori sanitari hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid»

Bari, ultima domenica da zona gialla: folla in centro anche senza le panchine

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

ROME

Milan bourse suffers big losses

FTSE Mib sheds 4% before regaining some ground

ROME, DEC 21 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Monday as Europe's money markets were hit by concerns about the impact of the new strain of COVID-19. The FTSE Mib index was down 4% at one stage before regaining some ground to cut the losses to around 3.5%. (ANSA).

