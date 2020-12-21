Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

ROME, DEC 21 - AC Milan remain one point clear at the top of Serie A after winning 2-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday with the help of the fastest goal in Serie A history. Rafael Leao scored after just six seconds and Alexis Saelemaekers was also on target in the first half. Domenico Berardi pulled one back for the hosts in the closing stages. It was a huge win for Milan, who were without several regular starters, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whoso return to action from a thigh injury has been delayed after he hurt his calf in training last week. Second-placed Inter beat Spezia 2-1 at the San Siro. Champions Juventus, who are four points behind Milan in third with 27 points from 13 games, thumped Parma 4-0. Fourth-placed AS Roma were thrashed 4-1 at Atalanta and fifth-placed Napoli lost 2-0 to Lazio in Rome, (ANSA).