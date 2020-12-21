Lunedì 21 Dicembre 2020 | 13:20

ROME
COVID strain: Spallanzani working to isolate sequence

ROME
Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

ROME
New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

ROME
COVID: R number up, 3 regions are high risk says ISS (3)

ROME
COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

Rome
Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

ROME
COVID: Govt to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

ROME
Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

ROME

ROME
Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella

ROME
COVID R number has stopped falling says Rezza

Il Bari cala il poker nel primo tempo contro l'Avellino e vince: 4-1

Tarantotragedia evitata
Manduria, barricata in casa tenta il suicidio col gas e minaccia di far esplodere l’abitazione

Lecceil personggio
Sanità Puglia, ««Torno a Lecce nel mio reparto dopo aver visto l’inferno a Salerno»

Materabilancio caritas
Basilicata, dossier povertà: impatto Covid devastante

Homel'omicidio
Cagnano Varano, allevatore 55enne ucciso a colpi di arma da fuoco

BatLa richiesta
Canosa, Xylella scoperta in vivaio: «La magistratura indaghi»

Potenzareportage
Potenza, diario di una giornata nell’avamposto della lotta al Covid della Terapia intensiva

BrindisiPaura contagio
Brindisi, sull'autobus con il Covid: 14 pendolari in quarantena

BariL'emergenza
Bari, la denuncia: «Abbiamo bombole di ossigeno in magazzino ma non possiamo rivenderle»

Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

Inter and Juve win too

Soccer: Quick-fire Milan stay top

ROME, DEC 21 - AC Milan remain one point clear at the top of Serie A after winning 2-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday with the help of the fastest goal in Serie A history. Rafael Leao scored after just six seconds and Alexis Saelemaekers was also on target in the first half. Domenico Berardi pulled one back for the hosts in the closing stages. It was a huge win for Milan, who were without several regular starters, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whoso return to action from a thigh injury has been delayed after he hurt his calf in training last week. Second-placed Inter beat Spezia 2-1 at the San Siro. Champions Juventus, who are four points behind Milan in third with 27 points from 13 games, thumped Parma 4-0. Fourth-placed AS Roma were thrashed 4-1 at Atalanta and fifth-placed Napoli lost 2-0 to Lazio in Rome, (ANSA).

