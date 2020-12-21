New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

ROME, DEC 21 - The Italian government has suspended flights to and from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 was uncovered there, A Italian man who recently visited the UK for work has tested positive for the new strain as has his partner. The couple are isolation and are under observation in Rome, and their relates and people they have had close contact with are in quarantine too. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a decree halting flights from Britain and the entry into Italy of anyone who has been in the UK in the last two weeks. People in Italy who have recently visited Britain must get tested. La Repubblica reported that there is a suspected case of the new strain in the southern city of Bari. It regards a 25-year-old woman who returned to Italy on a crowded flight on Thursday and has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report. The authorities are doing further analysis to see if it is the new strain. Experts have said that the new virus does not appear to be more aggressive in clinical terms or less responsive to vaccines. (ANSA).