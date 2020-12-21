Lunedì 21 Dicembre 2020 | 11:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

 
ROME
COVID: R number up, 3 regions are high risk says ISS (3)

COVID: R number up, 3 regions are high risk says ISS (3)

 
ROME
COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

 
Rome
Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

 
ROME
COVID: Govt to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

COVID: Govt to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

 
ROME
Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

 
ROME

Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

 
ROME
Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella

Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella

 
ROME
COVID R number has stopped falling says Rezza

COVID R number has stopped falling says Rezza

 
ROME
COVID: Govt expected to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

COVID: Govt expected to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

 
ROME
Quake shakes Milan

Quake shakes Milan

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari cala il poker nel primo tempo contro l'Avellino e vince: 4-1

Il Bari cala il poker nel primo tempo contro l'Avellino e vince: 4-1

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzal'arresto
Potenza, rapinò anziano a Foggia: 29enne romena bloccata sul treno dalla Polfer

Potenza, rapinò anziano a Foggia: 29enne romena bloccata sul treno dalla Polfer

 
BrindisiPaura contagio
Brindisi, sull'autobus con il Covid: 14 pendolari in quarantena

Brindisi, sull'autobus con il Covid: 14 pendolari in quarantena

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, la denuncia: «Abbiamo bombole di ossigeno in magazzino ma non possiamo rivenderle»

Bari, la denuncia: «Abbiamo bombole di ossigeno in magazzino ma non possiamo rivenderle»

 
Puglia con le stellettela missione
Marina Militare, i cacciatori di pirati sono tornati in Puglia

Marina Militare, i cacciatori di pirati sono tornati in Puglia

 
LecceL'iniziativa
Sclerosi multipla: a Borgagne l'associazione Sunrise Onlus regala per Natale sedute di fisioterapia

Sclerosi multipla: a Borgagne l'associazione Sunrise Onlus regala per Natale sedute di fisioterapia

 
Batmalavita
Canosa, banditi scatenati in casa di anziani: li immobilizzano e rubano soldi e gioielli

Canosa, banditi scatenati in casa di anziani: li immobilizzano e rubano soldi e gioielli

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
Foggia, inseguimento da film in centro: tossicodipendente tenta di investire carabinieri

Foggia, inseguimento da film in centro: tossicodipendente tenta di investire carabinieri

 
MateraIl caso
Discarica di rifiuti pericolosi in cementificio: ai domiciliari a Matera ex direttore Italcementi

Discarica di rifiuti pericolosi in cementificio: ai domiciliari a Matera ex direttore Italcementi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 791 nuovi positivi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala il tasso di positività: 10,5%

Covid Puglia, 791 casi su 7495 tamponi, 23 i morti. Cala tasso positività: 10,5%. In 7 giorni focolai in 11 Rsa nel Barese

Puglia, Lopalco: «37mila operatori sanitari hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid»

Puglia, Lopalco: «Solo in 37mila hanno aderito al vaccino anti Covid. Test rapidi? Postazione in ogni Comune»

Bari, ultima domenica da zona gialla: folla in centro anche senza le panchine

Bari, ultima domenica da zona gialla: folla in centro anche senza le panchine

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Salento, focolaio dopo un funerale: contagiata famiglia del morto a Collepasso

Salento, focolaio dopo un funerale: contagiata famiglia del morto a Collepasso

ROME

New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

Man who visited UK has more infectious strain along with wife

New COVID strain already in Italy, UK flights suspended

ROME, DEC 21 - The Italian government has suspended flights to and from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 was uncovered there, A Italian man who recently visited the UK for work has tested positive for the new strain as has his partner. The couple are isolation and are under observation in Rome, and their relates and people they have had close contact with are in quarantine too. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a decree halting flights from Britain and the entry into Italy of anyone who has been in the UK in the last two weeks. People in Italy who have recently visited Britain must get tested. La Repubblica reported that there is a suspected case of the new strain in the southern city of Bari. It regards a 25-year-old woman who returned to Italy on a crowded flight on Thursday and has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report. The authorities are doing further analysis to see if it is the new strain. Experts have said that the new virus does not appear to be more aggressive in clinical terms or less responsive to vaccines. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it