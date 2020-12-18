COVID: R number up, 3 regions are high risk says ISS (3)
ROME
18 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 18 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number rose to 0.86 in the period between November 25 and December 8, according to a draft of the Higher Health Institute's (ISS) weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus. That was up from 0.82 in the previous monitoring period. It said the risk of contagion was high in three regions/autonomous provinces - Lazio, Liguria and Veneto - moderate in 13 and low in five. (ANSA).
