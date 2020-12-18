COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

ROME, DEC 18 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 17,992 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 674 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. As a result, Italy's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 67,.894 while the total number of recorded cases of the virus now stands at 1,921,778. . It said 179,800 swabs had been taken, down from over 185,000 on Thursday. The ratio of positive tests with respect the overall total was 10%, up from 9.8% on Thursday and 8.8% on Wednesday. It said 2,819 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, down 36 on Thursday. The ministry said 25,769 coronavirus patients were in other hospital departments, down 658. (ANSA).