Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, giù la curva: oggi 1.073 casi ma scende numero dei positivi. Oltre 1.200 guariti, 44 morti
Dpcm Natale, è linea dura: zona rossa nei festivi e prefestivi, arancione nei feriali. Spostamenti limitati. A tavola consentiti 2 ospiti non conviventi
Rome
18 Dicembre 2020
Rome, December 18 - The Slovenian city of Nova Gorica and Italy's Gorizia, just across the border from each other, will be the 2025 European Capital of Culture. The announcement that the joint bid had been successful was made by the Slovenian committee Friday afternoon and was followed by inhabitants of the two cities celebrating in the streets. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su