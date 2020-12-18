Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020 | 18:30

ROME
COVID: 17,992 new cases, 674 deaths in 24 hours in Italy

Rome
Nova Gorica-Gorizia to be 2025 European Capital of Culture

ROME
COVID: Govt to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

ROME
Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

ROME

ROME
Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella

ROME
COVID R number has stopped falling says Rezza

ROME
COVID: Govt expected to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

ROME
Quake shakes Milan

ROME
We must to stay home at Xmas says Boccia

ROME
COVID: Italy has 18,236 new cases, 683 deaths in 24 hours

Rome

Inhabitants of border cities celebrate in the streets

Rome, December 18 - The Slovenian city of Nova Gorica and Italy's Gorizia, just across the border from each other, will be the 2025 European Capital of Culture. The announcement that the joint bid had been successful was made by the Slovenian committee Friday afternoon and was followed by inhabitants of the two cities celebrating in the streets. (ANSA).

