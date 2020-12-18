Don't want to silence Recovery Plan debate says Conte

ROME, DEC 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he does not want to silence the debate about Italy's COVID-19 Recovery Plan after the issue caused major tension within his ruling coalition. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi has threatened to pull the support of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) over Conte's plan to form a task force to oversee the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, the Next Generation EU programme. Renzi said this task force would sideline the government and parliament. "The debate within the ruling majority about the Recovery Fund, which we don't want to silence, is moving towards a willingness and desire to make this national recovery and resilience plan as effective as possible, not just in the interest of Italy, but also of Europe as a whole," Conte told an event on the Next Generation EU programme. "Everyone said that the pandemic will have major consequences next year too, if not in 2022 as well. "But the Recovery Fund is about to arrive". This week Conte conducted a round of talks with the parties in his coalition as part of the process to verify that he still has its support after Renzi's threat last week. The meeting with IV took place late on Thursday and the premier's office said it was "frank and cordial". Renzi asked for a change of direction from the government and demanded concrete responses on this front within weeks, sources said. (ANSA).