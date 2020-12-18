Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella

Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020 | 15:02

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
Tarantoil finanziamento
BariEconomia
MateraDiocesi Matera-Irsina
Potenzadati regionali
PhotoNewsemergenza Covid
Brindisiindagini dei CC
Batcontrolli della ps
HomeL'intervista
President says COVID-19 has highlighted links between humanity

ROME, DEC 18 - President Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the peoples of the world want a new start in 2021 after the COVID-19 emergency and said governments must try to satisfy these demands. "The aspiration of much of humanity is to be able to have a watershed in 2021," Mattarella said at the ceremony to exchange Christmas greetings with the diplomatic corps. "This is a desire that all of the governments of the world must be able to take heed of, thus further enriching the network of international cooperation. "The dramatic suffering experienced has been flanked by the perception that the pandemic has united the destiny of the (world's) peoples, making even more explicit the connections and balances that innervate the planet and the whole of humanity. "I hope that the signals of hope that come from the vaccines front can soon enable us to overcome the present difficulties," he added. (ANSA).

