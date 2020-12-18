COVID R number has stopped falling says Rezza

Govts must meet desire for new start in 2021- Mattarella
ROME
18 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 18 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, on Friday called for the utmost rigour in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, saying the recent drop in the virus reproduction rate in Italy has stopped. "A reversal in the trend is taking place," Rezza told the Arezzo Risk Management Forum . "The Rt (reproduction) number is not falling any more. "At the moment we must have a cautious attitude to stop the epidemic flaring up during the vaccination campaign. "This is a risk that needs to be averted. "We saw a positive trend in recent weeks but now we still have a high number of deaths (due to COVID-19 each day). "We are above the critical threshold for places in hospitals and intensive care units occupied (by coronavirus patients)". (ANSA).
