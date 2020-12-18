Venerdì 18 Dicembre 2020 | 13:13

COVID: Govt expected to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

Quake shakes Milan

We must to stay home at Xmas says Boccia

COVID: Italy has 18,236 new cases, 683 deaths in 24 hours

COVID: Italy to start vaccinations Dec 27 - Speranza

Police seize assets from ex-MEP Comi

Consumer spending down 16% in Nov say retailers

COVID: Veneto bans travel Dec 19 to Jan 6

Mattarella wishes pope a happy birthday

Conte set for more talks on further Xmas restrictions

Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

COVID: Govt expected to make Italy a 'red zone' at Xmas

Cabinet expected to approve new restrictions on Friday

ROME, DEC 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government looks set to approve restrictions that will put Italy into some form of a lockdown over the Christmas holidays to stop social contact during the festive season feeding a third wave of COVID-19 contagion here. The government is expected to declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close. But the executive has reportedly not decided exactly which days this system should be in force and whether to also impose restrictions to stop get-togethers between families and friends over the holidays. Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday that he thinks Italians should stay at home this Christmas. "We must take decisions to protect the fragile and the elderly, even at the cost of approaching unpopularity," Boccia told Sky television. "Each one of us must spend Christmas in their own home. "Those thinking about big get-togethers are wrong in a big way" Conte is expected to have the latest in a long series of meeting with the parties supporting his government and talks with regional governors on Friday. His cabinet is then set to meet at 18:00. As things are, people will not be able to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be able to move out of their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. A night curfew kicking in at 22:00 will remain in force. The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its COVID-19 policies has called for tougher measures than those currently planned for Christmas. (ANSA).

