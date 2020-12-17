Quake shakes Milan

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
17 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 17 - Inhabitants of Milan got a scare on Thursday when an earthquake shook the city and the surrounding province. The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said the quake that took place at 16:59 was magnitude 3.8. Firefighters said there were no reports of injuries or major damage so far. (ANSA).
