We must to stay home at Xmas says Boccia

17 Dicembre 2020
(see related stories) ROME, DEC 17 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday that he thinks Italians should stay at home this Christmas as the government considers further intensifying the restrictions planned for the festive season. "We must take decisions to protect the fragile and the elderly, even at the cost of approaching unpopularity," Boccia told Sky television. "Each one of us must spend Christmas in their own home. "Those thinking about big get-togethers are wrong in a big way". (ANSA).
