COVID: Italy to start vaccinations Dec 27 - Speranza

ROME, DEC 17 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that Italy will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign together with its EU partners on December 27 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to Pfizer's vaccine next week. "If all the verification procedures on the Pfizer Biontech vaccine by the EMA and (Italian medicines agency) AIFA are completed favourable on the scheduled dates, Italy will start with the first vaccinations of health personnel on December 27," Speranza said on Facebook. "The Italian government has been working over the last few days for a common date to start the vaccinations in the European Union. "A lot of prudence is still needed and the path will not be short, but it is the right road". (ANSA).