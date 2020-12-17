COVID: Italy to start vaccinations Dec 27 - Speranza

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Truffe alla Regione Puglia su contributi agricoli: arrestati avvocati Le intercettazioni dopo gli articoli della «Gazzetta»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1388 nuovi casi su oltre 10mila test (rapporto contagi al 13,6%) e 44 decessi. Emiliano: «Dal 24 sino al 7 gennaio si va verso zona rossa»
ROME
17 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 17 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that Italy will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign together with its EU partners on December 27 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to Pfizer's vaccine next week. "If all the verification procedures on the Pfizer Biontech vaccine by the EMA and (Italian medicines agency) AIFA are completed favourable on the scheduled dates, Italy will start with the first vaccinations of health personnel on December 27," Speranza said on Facebook. "The Italian government has been working over the last few days for a common date to start the vaccinations in the European Union. "A lot of prudence is still needed and the path will not be short, but it is the right road". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su