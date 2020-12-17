COVID: Italy has 18,236 new cases, 683 deaths in 24 hours

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
17 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 17 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 18,236 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It said 683 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in that period of time. The ministry said 185,320 swabs were taken, down by about 15,000 on the number done on Wednesday. The ratio of positive cases with respect to the total was 9.8%, up from 8.8% on Wednesday. (ANSA).
