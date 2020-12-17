Giovedì 17 Dicembre 2020 | 18:10

ROME
Quake shakes Milan

ROME
We must to stay home at Xmas says Boccia

ROME
COVID: Italy has 18,236 new cases, 683 deaths in 24 hours

ROME
COVID: Italy to start vaccinations Dec 27 - Speranza

ROME
Police seize assets from ex-MEP Comi

ROME
Consumer spending down 16% in Nov say retailers

ROME
COVID: Veneto bans travel Dec 19 to Jan 6

ROME
Mattarella wishes pope a happy birthday

ROME
Conte set for more talks on further Xmas restrictions

ROME
Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

ROME
Pope makes fresh appeal for COVID vaccine for all

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciurria e Kargbo nomi doc sul taccuino una squadra d’attacco

Potenzaindagini della Ps
Potenza, posta su Fb foto pistola e cartucce: indagato 39enne

Barisolidarietà
Valenzano, regala il violino al «collega» in Africa

Batla decisione
Barletta sarà sede comando Puglia numero unico emergenza 112

Leccemobilità sostenibile
Lecce, da domani meno auto e bus navetta per il centro ella città

FoggiaLa decisione
Foggia, stop ristorazione e asporto vigilie Natale e Capodanno: nuova ordinanza sindaco Landella

Tarantoil gesto
Taranto, calci Max il cane «mascotte» del quartiere: indignazione sul web contro il poliziotto

Brindisiil provvedimento
Carovigno, arrestato 31enne: dovrà espire 6 anni di carcere per furto, ricettazione e lesioni

MateraL'operazione
Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Truffe alla Regione Puglia sui contributi agricoli, arrestati avvocati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1388 nuovi casi su oltre 10mila test (rapporto contagi al 13,6%). 44 decessi

Valanga in Marmolada sul Rifugio Pian dei Fiacconi VIDEO

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

Police seize assets from ex-MEP Comi

Former FI lawmaker accused of defrauding EU

ROME, DEC 17 - Milan finance police on Thursday seized 500,000 euros from former Forza Italia MEP Lara Comi and five other suspects in relation to a probe into alleged fraud against the European Union. Comi spend a period under house arrest in 2019 in relation the case. She is accused of pocketing money that the European Parliament had assigned to her to pay assistants. These so-called assistants either did no work at all or did the job only in part. Comi's lawyer has said she she is convinced that she did not commit any crimes. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
