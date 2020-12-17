Police seize assets from ex-MEP Comi

ROME, DEC 17 - Milan finance police on Thursday seized 500,000 euros from former Forza Italia MEP Lara Comi and five other suspects in relation to a probe into alleged fraud against the European Union. Comi spend a period under house arrest in 2019 in relation the case. She is accused of pocketing money that the European Parliament had assigned to her to pay assistants. These so-called assistants either did no work at all or did the job only in part. Comi's lawyer has said she she is convinced that she did not commit any crimes. (ANSA).