COVID: Veneto bans travel Dec 19 to Jan 6

ROME
17 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 17 - Veneto Governor Luca Zaia on Thursday signed an order banning people from travelling outside their home towns from 14:00 on December 19 until January 6 in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19. The regional measures were taken with Premier Giuseppe Conte's government set to introduce new restrictions at the national level too on top of the measures foreseen in recent decrees. As things are at the national level, people will not be able to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be able to move out of their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. (ANSA).
