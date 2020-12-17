Mattarella wishes pope a happy birthday

Consumer spending down 16% in Nov say retailers
ROME
17 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 17 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella was among those who wished Pope Francis a happy birthday as the leader of the Catholic Church turned 84 on Thursday. Mattarella wrote to the Argentine pontiff and said he agreed with Francis' assertion that, while this Christmas will be tough amid COVID-19 restrictions, it will also be more authentic. "The Christmas that is coming will be celebrated in totally particular circumstances," Mattarella wrote. "Even though they can entail inconvenience, these limitations open up a return to the more authentic and essential aspects of this festival and its universal message of fraternity and peace". (ANSA).
