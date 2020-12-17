Conte set for more talks on further Xmas restrictions

ROME, DEC 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to have more talks on Thursday about possible further restrictions over the Christmas holidays to stop social contact during the festive season feeding a third wave of COVID-19 contagion in Italy. The government could declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close, during some days over the holidays or even from Christmas Eve right up to the Epiphany national holiday on January 6. Conte is expected to meet representatives of the parties supporting his executive on Thursday and another encounter between central government and Italy's regions is also scheduled. Several governors, such as Veneto's Luca Zaia, are in favour of major restrictions at Christmas while others, such as Liguria's Giovanni Toti, are not. "If the government decides to make all of Italy a red zone at Christmas then we will fall into line," Toti said. "But I think it is unjust. It is unjust to change the rules and make them more restrictive, including where it is not necessary". (ANSA).