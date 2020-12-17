Giovedì 17 Dicembre 2020 | 15:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte set for more talks on further Xmas restrictions

Conte set for more talks on further Xmas restrictions

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

 
ROME
Pope makes fresh appeal for COVID vaccine for all

Pope makes fresh appeal for COVID vaccine for all

 
ROME
Fishing crews held in Libya released

Fishing crews held in Libya released

 
ROME
Fishing crews held in Libya set to be released - owners

Fishing crews held in Libya set to be released - owners

 
ROME
COVID: Italy registers 17,572 new cases, 680 deaths

COVID: Italy registers 17,572 new cases, 680 deaths

 
ROME
Ex Vatican envoy to France gets suspended 8 mth term- report

Ex Vatican envoy to France gets suspended 8 mth term- report

 
ROME
PhotoAnsa book tells story of year we'll never forget

PhotoAnsa book tells story of year we'll never forget

 
ROME
COVID vaccination plan gets OK

COVID vaccination plan gets OK

 
ROME
This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

 
ROME
Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's

Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciurria e Kargbo nomi doc sul taccuino una squadra d’attacco

Bari calcio, Ciurria e Kargbo nomi doc sul taccuino una squadra d’attacco

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TV#baricapitale2022
Bari 2022, il promo per la candidatura: la cultura viene dal mare

Bari 2022, il promo per la candidatura: la cultura viene dal mare

 
FoggiaLa decisione
Foggia, stop ristorazione e asporto vigilie Natale e Capodanno: nuova ordinanza sindaco Landella

Foggia, stop ristorazione e asporto vigilie Natale e Capodanno: nuova ordinanza sindaco Landella

 
Tarantoil gesto
Taranto, calci Max il cane «mascotte» del quartiere: indignazione sul web contro il poliziotto

Taranto, calci a Max il cane «mascotte» del quartiere: indignazione contro poliziotto

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, lieve aumento curva contagi (+172) e 1384 tamponi: 4 decessi nelle ultime 24h

Covid in Basilicata, lieve aumento curva contagi (+172) e 1384 tamponi: 4 decessi nelle ultime 24h

 
Brindisiil provvedimento
Carovigno, arrestato 31enne: dovrà espire 6 anni di carcere per furto, ricettazione e lesioni

Carovigno, arrestato 31enne: dovrà espire 6 anni di carcere per furto, ricettazione e lesioni

 
Batla scorsa notte
Banda armata di fucili rapina e sequestra autotrasportatore nella BAT: l'uomo rilasciato dopo un'ora

Banda armata di fucili rapina e sequestra autotrasportatore nella BAT: l'uomo
rilasciato dopo un'ora

 
Lecceil giallo
Racale, scomparsa del piccolo mauro: aperta una nuova indagine

Racale, scomparsa del piccolo mauro: aperta una nuova indagine

 
MateraL'operazione
Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti

Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti Video

 

i più letti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Truffe alla Regione Puglia sui contributi agricoli, arrestati avvocati

Truffe alla Regione Puglia su contributi agricoli: arrestati avvocati Le intercettazioni dopo gli articoli della «Gazzetta»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1388 nuovi casi su oltre 10mila test (rapporto contagi al 13,6%). 44 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1388 nuovi casi su oltre 10mila test (rapporto contagi al 13,6%) e 44 decessi. Emiliano: «Dal 24 sino al 7 gennaio si va verso zona rossa»

Valanga in Marmolada sul Rifugio Pian dei Fiacconi VIDEO

Valanga in Marmolada sul Rifugio Pian dei Fiacconi VIDEO

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

Leaders held again, Juve draw 1-1 with Atalanta

Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

ROME, DEC 17 - Inter beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday to pull within a point of leaders AC Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Genoa. Antonio Conte's side prevailed thanks to a Romelu Lukaku penalty. Napoli were a little unlucky as they attacked more and had forward Lorenzo Insigne sent off for verbally abusing the referee over the penalty decision. Milan have 28 points from 12 games after drawing 2-2 in their second consecutive match. Champions Juventus are third with 24 points after a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in which Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty. Napoli are fourth with 23 points. In-form AS Roma can pull level on points with Juve if they beat second-bottom Torino later on Thursday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it