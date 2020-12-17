Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point

ROME, DEC 17 - Inter beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday to pull within a point of leaders AC Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Genoa. Antonio Conte's side prevailed thanks to a Romelu Lukaku penalty. Napoli were a little unlucky as they attacked more and had forward Lorenzo Insigne sent off for verbally abusing the referee over the penalty decision. Milan have 28 points from 12 games after drawing 2-2 in their second consecutive match. Champions Juventus are third with 24 points after a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in which Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty. Napoli are fourth with 23 points. In-form AS Roma can pull level on points with Juve if they beat second-bottom Torino later on Thursday. (ANSA).