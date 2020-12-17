Pope makes fresh appeal for COVID vaccine for all

ROME, DEC 17 - Pope Francis made a fresh appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be made available to everyone in his message for the 2021 World Day of Peace on New Year's Day, which the Vatican released on Thursday. "The year 2020 was marked by the massive Covid-19 health crisis, which became a global phenomenon cutting across boundaries, aggravating deeply interrelated crises like those of the climate, food, the economy and migration, and causing great suffering and hardship," the message read. "I think especially of all those who lost family members or loved ones, and all who lost their jobs. "I think too of physicians and nurses, pharmacists, researchers, volunteers, chaplains and the personnel of hospitals and healthcare centres. They have made, and are continuing to make, great sacrifices to be present to the sick, to alleviate their sufferings and to save their lives; indeed, many of them have died in the process. "In paying tribute to them, I renew my appeal to political leaders and the private sector to spare no effort to ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines and to the essential technologies needed to care for the sick, the poor and those who are most vulnerable". (ANSA).