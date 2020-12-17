Fishing crews held in Libya set to be released - owners

ROME, DEC 17 - The crews of two Italian fishing boats based in the Sicilian town of Mazara del Vallo who were taken captive early in September and have been held in Libya since are set to be released, a lawyer representing the vessels' owners said on Thursday. The breakthrough comes after sources said Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had flown to Benghazi, the stronghold of Libyan General Khalifa el-Haftar where the crews were being held.. The crews are made up of 18 people: eight Italians, six Tunisians, two Indonesians, and two Senegalese. "We are set for a positive conclusion," said the lawyer, Carola Matta. "Their release is imminent". (ANSA).