COVID: Italy registers 17,572 new cases, 680 deaths

ROME, DEC 16 - The health ministry said Wednesday that 680 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours and Italy has registered 17,752 new cases of the coronavirus. It said 199,489 swabs had been taken in the last 24 hours, an increase of around 35,000 with respect to Tuesday. The proportion of positive cases in relation to the total number of tests was 8.8%, down from around 9% on Tuesday. The ministry said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care was down 77 to 2,926. It said 26,897 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, down 445 on Tuesday. (ANSA).