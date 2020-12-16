Ex Vatican envoy to France gets suspended 8 mth term- report
ROME
16 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 16 - The Vatican's former apostolic nuncio to France, Luigi Ventura, was handed a suspended eight-month term by a Paris court after finding him guilty of sexual assault on Wednesday, Le Figaro reported. The Italian prelate was accused of molesting several young men. (ANSA).
