PhotoAnsa book tells story of year we'll never forget

ROME, DEC 16 - The COVID-19 emergency has not stopped ANSA producing its annual book of the year's top photos. Indeed, if anything, the story told by PhotoAnsa 2020, is more vital than ever. The pandemic dominates the book, with an image of Army trucks transporting coffins away from coronavirus-devastated Bergamo because the city's funeral facilities were overwhelmed among the most powerful. The are also images of Italians singing on their balconies during the lockdown, the silent streets of Italy's usually bustling city centres and Pope Francis praying for humanity in a deserted St Peter's Square. But the book also features other stories, covering the Black Lives Matter movement and the US presidential election, among other things. "Usually books talk about the past, whether it be distant or recent," said ANSA President Giulio Anselmi. "But these pages seek to give an account, as faithfully as possible, of a drama that is still taking place". (ANSA).