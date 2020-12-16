COVID vaccination plan gets OK

ROME, DEC 16 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri's plan to start a programme of mass vaccinations for the coronavirus got the green light on Wednesday at a meeting involving central government and Italy's regions. Vaccinations are set to start after Christmas and before the new year if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a meeting on December 21, sources said Italy's vaccination campaign will start with a first batch of 1,833,975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Arcuri is set to send the regional governments instructions of how to administer the vaccines shortly. Health workers will be the first to get the vaccine, along with staff and patients at care homes. Sources said the regions will get 90% of the doses they have requested as it has been estimated that not all of the health personnel will get vaccinated. Vaccinations will be free and not obligatory in Italy. (ANSA).