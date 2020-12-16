This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

ROME, DEC 16 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that this Christmas will be tough but also more real. "Restrictions and inconvenience await us this year but let's think about the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph - they didn't have fun and games," the Argentine pontiff said during his weekly general audience. "How many difficulties they had! How many worries! And yet faith, hope and love guided and supported them. "Let it be the same for us!," he added recalling that the "real value" of Christmas regards the birth of Jesus. "Even these difficulties can help us to purify the way Christmas is experienced a little, the way it is celebrated, emerging from consumerism so that it is more religious, more authentic, more real". (ANSA).