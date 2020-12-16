Mercoledì 16 Dicembre 2020 | 17:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ex Vatican envoy to France gets suspended 8 mth term- report

Ex Vatican envoy to France gets suspended 8 mth term- report

 
ROME
PhotoAnsa book tells story of year we'll never forget

PhotoAnsa book tells story of year we'll never forget

 
ROME
COVID vaccination plan gets OK

COVID vaccination plan gets OK

 
ROME
This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

 
ROME
Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's

Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's

 
ROME
Police bust paedophilia rings in huge operation

Police bust paedophilia rings in huge operation

 
ROME
Plan to start mass COVID vaccinations in Jan given OK

Plan to start mass COVID vaccinations in Jan given OK

 
ROME
Govt mulls more Xmas restrictions to stop 3rd COVID wave

Govt mulls more Xmas restrictions to stop 3rd COVID wave

 
ROME
New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

 
ROME
US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII

US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII

 
ROME
Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France

Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Maiellaro: «Bari, devi tornare padrone del San Nicola»

Maiellaro: «Bari, devi tornare padrone del San Nicola»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, al San Paolo filo diretto tra pazienti e loro cari: nasce uno sportello dedicato

Bari, al San Paolo filo diretto tra pazienti e loro cari: nasce uno sportello dedicato

 
Foggiala scoperta
San Severo, micro cellulari rinvenuti nei cornetti al cioccolato: erano per i detenuti in carcere

San Severo, micro cellulari rinvenuti nei cornetti al cioccolato: erano per i detenuti in carcere

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pancrazio: inseguiti dai carabinieri riescono a fuggire lanciando chiodi sull'asfalto

S.Pancrazio: inseguiti dai carabinieri riescono a fuggire lanciando chiodi sull'asfalto

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Basilicata, i nodi della gestione Covid tra tamponi e piattaforma: parla il dirigente Esposito

Basilicata, i nodi della gestione Covid tra tamponi e piattaforma: parla il dirigente Esposito

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ordinanza emissioni Mittal: Tar rinvia decisione a gennaio

Taranto, ordinanza emissioni Mittal: Tar rinvia decisione a gennaio

 
BatFilatelia
Trani festeggia: un francobollo per i 70 anni della Lettera 22

Trani festeggia: un francobollo per i 70 anni della Lettera 22

 
MateraL'operazione
Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti

Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti Video

 
LecceIl processo
Racale, bimbo scomparso 43 anni fa, legali ex barbiere: «Non c'entra niente»

Racale, bimbo scomparso 43 anni fa, legali ex barbiere: «Non c'entra niente»

 

i più letti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1023 casi su oltre 10mila tamponi, rapporto contagi al 10%. 54 decessi, giù i ricoveri

Covid Puglia, 1023 casi su oltre 10mila test, rapporto contagi al 10%. Altri 54 morti, giù i ricoveri

Truffe alla Regione Puglia sui contributi agricoli, arrestati avvocati

Truffe alla Regione Puglia su contributi agricoli: arrestati avvocati, sequestro beni per oltre 22 mln, 23 indagati VD

Bari, giù il palazzo storico in centro dopo sentenza del Tar: i lavori sono legittimi

Bari, giù il palazzo storico in centro dopo sentenza del Tar: i lavori sono legittimi

Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

ROME

This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

Let's purify Christmas of consumerism says Francis

This Xmas will be tough but also more real says pope

ROME, DEC 16 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that this Christmas will be tough but also more real. "Restrictions and inconvenience await us this year but let's think about the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph - they didn't have fun and games," the Argentine pontiff said during his weekly general audience. "How many difficulties they had! How many worries! And yet faith, hope and love guided and supported them. "Let it be the same for us!," he added recalling that the "real value" of Christmas regards the birth of Jesus. "Even these difficulties can help us to purify the way Christmas is experienced a little, the way it is celebrated, emerging from consumerism so that it is more religious, more authentic, more real". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it