Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's

ROME, DEC 16 - The prints of a finger that was part of the human remains found in a suitcases dumped in Tuscan countryside match that of an Albanian man who went missing in the region along with his wife in 2015, according to analysis by Carabinieri police experts. The cases were found in a field between Florence prison and the Florence, Pisa, Livorno motorway. The prints match those of a man named Shpetim Pasho. (ANSA).