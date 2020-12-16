Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, 1023 casi su oltre 10mila test, rapporto contagi al 10%. Altri 54 morti, giù i ricoveri
Truffe alla Regione Puglia su contributi agricoli: arrestati avvocati, sequestro beni per oltre 22 mln, 23 indagati VD
ROME
16 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 16 - The prints of a finger that was part of the human remains found in a suitcases dumped in Tuscan countryside match that of an Albanian man who went missing in the region along with his wife in 2015, according to analysis by Carabinieri police experts. The cases were found in a field between Florence prison and the Florence, Pisa, Livorno motorway. The prints match those of a man named Shpetim Pasho. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su