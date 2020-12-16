Police bust paedophilia rings in huge operation

Human remains found in cases, prints match missing man's
ROME
16 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 16 - Italy's postal police on Wednesday arrested 15 people as part of a huge operation to bust several paedophilia rings. The networks were allegedly made up hundreds of people who exchanged photos and videos of child pornography via chat services such as Telegram and WhatsApp. During a two-year investigation, undercover agents identified 432 people who used online channels and chats to swap material. Much of this material featured very young boys and girls, including babies in some cases, according to investigators. (ANSA).
