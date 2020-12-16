Plan to start mass COVID vaccinations in Jan given OK

ROME, DEC 16 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri's plan to start a programme of mass vaccinations for the coronavirus early in January got the green light on Wednesday at a meeting involving central government and Italy's regions. Arcuri is set to send the regional governments instructions of how to administer the vaccines shortly. Health workers will be the first to get the vaccine, along with staff and patients at care homes. Sources said the regions will get 90% of the doses they have requested as it has been estimated that not all of the health personnel will get vaccinated. Vaccinations will be free and not obligatory in Italy. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to approve a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. (ANSA).