Govt mulls more Xmas restrictions to stop 3rd COVID wave

ROME, DEC 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said his government is considering further restrictions over the Christmas holidays to stop social contact during the festive season feeding a third wave of COVID-19 contagion in Italy. Conte is expected to meet representatives of the parties supporting his government to discuss possible new measures on Wednesday. As things are, people will not be able to move between regions from December 21 until January 6 and they will not be able to move out of their home towns or cities on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day. A night curfew kicking in at 22:00 will remain in force. Scenes of the big crowds of Christmas shoppers that formed in many Italian cities at the weekend have caused alarm that they could lead to a fresh upswing in COVID-19 contagion. On Tuesday the health ministry reported that Italy had registered 846 coronavirus deaths in the previous 24 hours. The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its COVID-19 policies has called for tougher measures than those currently planned for Christmas There is speculation that the government could declare all of Italy a red zone, meaning bars and restaurants and non-essential shops must close, during some days over the holidays. Another option would be to make the whole nation an orange zone, with shops open but bars and restaurants closed. (ANSA).