Martedì 15 Dicembre 2020 | 19:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

 
ROME
US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII

US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII

 
ROME
Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France

Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France

 
ROME
Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,587 bn euros

Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,587 bn euros

 
ROME
COVID eats into Italian Xmas food spending

COVID eats into Italian Xmas food spending

 
ROME
Italy's deaths to top 700,000 in 2020, highest since 1944

Italy's deaths to top 700,000 in 2020, highest since 1944

 
ROME
Italy's population has fallen, aged further - ISTAT

Italy's population has fallen, aged further - ISTAT

 
ROME
Conte's crunch meeting with Renzi's IV party postponed

Conte's crunch meeting with Renzi's IV party postponed

 
ROME
COVID: 12,030 new cases, death toll passes 65,000

COVID: 12,030 new cases, death toll passes 65,000

 
ROME
Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

 
ROME
Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, torna l'incubo: la promozione in B diventa una scalata

Bari, torna l'incubo: la promozione in B diventa una scalata

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, psichiatra aggredita al Perrino: le strappano il camice e la colpiscono con una penna

Brindisi, psichiatra aggredita al Perrino: le strappano il camice e la colpiscono con una penna

 
FoggiaL'evento
Foggia, acceso l'albero del Policlinico Riuniti: un segno di speranza contro il Covid

Foggia, acceso l'albero del Policlinico Riuniti: un segno di speranza contro il Covid

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ordinanza emissioni Mittal: Tar rinvia decisione a gennaio

Taranto, ordinanza emissioni Mittal: Tar rinvia decisione a gennaio

 
HomeL'allarme
Xylella, 299 ulivi infetti: 2 focolai nel Barese, preoccupa situazione nel Tarantino

Xylella, ormai è arrivata a Bari: 3 focolai tra Polignano e Monopoli. Altri 81 ulivi infetti

 
BatFilatelia
Trani festeggia: un francobollo per i 70 anni della Lettera 22

Trani festeggia: un francobollo per i 70 anni della Lettera 22

 
PotenzaIl piano triennale
Potenza porta sulla cultura: la città «porta dell'Appennino»

Potenza porta sulla cultura: la città «porta dell'Appennino»

 
MateraL'operazione
Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti

Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti Video

 
LecceIl processo
Racale, bimbo scomparso 43 anni fa, legali ex barbiere: «Non c'entra niente»

Racale, bimbo scomparso 43 anni fa, legali ex barbiere: «Non c'entra niente»

 

i più letti

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

Bari, giù il palazzo storico in centro dopo sentenza del Tar: i lavori sono legittimi

Bari, giù il palazzo storico in centro dopo sentenza del Tar: i lavori sono legittimi

Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

Altamura, urla e lancio di sedie dal balcone per fermare i ladri

Coronavirus Puglia, meno casi (656) e meno tamponi (4878), rapporto contagi stabile, 13,4%. 24 morti

Coronavirus Puglia, meno casi (656) e meno tamponi (4878), rapporto contagi al 13,4%. Anche 24 morti

Vaccini Covid, 100mila pugliesi saranno vaccinati in prima battuta: 11 i centri di stoccaggio

Vaccini Covid, 100mila pugliesi saranno vaccinati in prima battuta: 11 i centri di stoccaggio

ROME

New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

Official says it's too early to say if high schools can reopen

New lockdown will be necessary without action - Rezza

ROME, DEC 15 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's prevention director, on Tuesday warned that a new nationwide lockdown will be necessary without strong action to prevent contagion of COVID-19. "I receive slightly threatening emails that blame the health (measures) for slowing the economy," Rezza told a news conference. "But what is slowing the economy is the virus, not the measures. On the contrary, the partially restrictive measures, like the ones we have now, have kept circulation low and made activity possible. "If no measures are taken, in the end we will be forced to have a general lockdown, which is what you want to avoid". He said it was "too soon" to say whether the government will be able to press ahead with its plan to reopen Italy's high schools after the Christmas holidays. High-school students are currently doing class via distance learning but the government intends to have them back in school physically for 75% of the timetable in the new year. "The incidence of cases is still very high and it is difficult to talk about reopening activities until we lower the incidence," he said. "Today's (COVID) data was mixed with over 14,000 new cases and a ratio of positive cases with respect to the total of under10%. "But the figure for the number of deaths, 846, is really high. "This tells us that the number of people to get infected over the last two to three months is high, with a significant revival of the epidemic". He added that Italy remained above the critical threshold for the number of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati

LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it