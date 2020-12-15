US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII

ROME, DEC 15 - A former United States soldier has managed to make contact with three children he nearly killed during World War II after a successful search via social media. Martin Adler, a 96-year-old native of the Bronx, entered a house in Monterenzio, near Bologna, with a companion of the 339th Infantry Regiment during the Italian campaign in October 1944. Once inside they heard sounds coming from a basket and they were ready to shoot as they thought German soldiers were hiding there. But the mother rushed in shouting 'bambini, bambini!' before they opened fire. When he saw three small children, two girls and a boy, Adler's heart melted and he asked the mother if he could take a photo with them After 76 years, he decided to try and track them down, although it was not an easy task, given that he did not know their names or that of the town. But his daughter Rachelle. made an appeal via social media and, with the help of Italian writer Matteo Incerti, the mission was completed. As a result Adler was able to have a video call on Monday with Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi, who are now 83, 82 and 79 respectively. (ANSA).