Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,587 bn euros
ROME
15 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 15 - The Bank of Italy said Tuesday that the nation's public debt hit a new high of 2,587 billion euros at the end of October. The central bank said that was an increase of 3.2 billion euros with respect to the previous month. It said tax revenues amounted to 33 billion euros, down 15.5% compared to the same month in 2019. (ANSA).
