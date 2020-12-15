COVID eats into Italian Xmas food spending

Italy's public debt hits new high of 2,587 bn euros
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, meno casi (656) e meno tamponi (4878), rapporto contagi al 13,4%. Anche 24 morti
ROME
15 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 15 - The crisis caused by COVID-19 is set to see Italian people cut their Christmas food spending by 31% with respect to last year, according to a survey by farmers' association Coldiretti and the Divulga foundation. The survey said the average Italian family will this year spend around 82 euros on food for Christmas meals, the lowest level in at least 10 years. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su