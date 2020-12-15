Conte's crunch meeting with Renzi's IV party postponed

ROME, DEC 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's crunch meeting with ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party on the future of the government has been postponed to later in the week. Conte is holding a round of talks with the parties in his governing coalition to verify if he still has their support after Renzi last week threatened to pull the plug on the executive by withdrawing IV's backing. He met the representatives of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Monday and was scheduled to have talks with the centrist IV and the leftwing LeU group on Tuesday. But IV has asked for the meeting to be rescheduled because one of its leading members, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, is at a EU meeting in Brussels. Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. On Tuesday he said IV had averted a "night-time blitz" that would had led to the approval of "a document not agreed on by anyone and a task force capable of substituting the government and parliament". In his Enews newsletter, Renzi reiterated that IV was ready to quit the government if necessary. "We are waging a battle for ideas, not to have more positions," he said. "The (IV) ministers, who are willing to resign if necessary, will go to the meeting. "Those who say we are causing confusion to have half a post more should take note of the fact that we are the only party that is ready to forgo positions, not ask for them". In an interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Stampa, Conte said that "we will listen to all the parties so that the government's actions restart in a more cohesive way". But he also stressed that, while he wanted to the government to continue, this should not be "at all costs". "You can only govern if there is reciprocal trust," he said. (ANSA).