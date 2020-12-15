Martedì 15 Dicembre 2020 | 13:53

ROME
Italy's population has fallen, aged further - ISTAT

ROME
Conte's crunch meeting with Renzi's IV party postponed

ROME
COVID: 12,030 new cases, death toll passes 65,000

ROME
Italy didn't ask us to pull COVID report says WHO

ROME
Expert panel wants tougher measures at Xmas - sources (8)

ROME
Recovery Fund can boost Italy's GDP by 3.5% - ECB

Rome
COVID: 73,000 firms closed, 17,000 will not re-open - ISTAT

Perugia
Perugia Uni for Foreigners dean resigns over Suarez case

ROME
Soccer: Lazio get Bayern, Atalanta-Real, Juve-Porto

ROME
COVID alarm over scenes of big crowds of Xmas shoppers

ROME
Soccer: Milan's lead cut after draw with Parma

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, torna l'incubo: la promozione in B diventa una scalata

Barinel Barese
Coronavirus, Altamura torna in zona gialla ma rimangono restrizioni

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia perquisisce casa di 37enne ai domiciliari e trova quasi 1kg di eroina

TarantoLotta al virus
Covid Taranto, la nuova trincea dell'ospedale militare

BatFilatelia
Trani festeggia: un francobollo per i 70 anni della Lettera 22

PotenzaIl piano triennale
Potenza porta sulla cultura: la città «porta dell'Appennino»

BrindisiL'operazione
Porto Brindisi, sequestrati 40mila capi d'abbigliamento e profumi contraffatti: denunce

MateraL'operazione
Fiumi di eroina e cocaina dall'Albania al Materano: 18 arresti

LecceIl processo
Racale, bimbo scomparso 43 anni fa, legali ex barbiere: «Non c'entra niente»

ROME

Conte's crunch meeting with Renzi's IV party postponed

Premier holding talks to see if he still has coalition's backing

ROME, DEC 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's crunch meeting with ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party on the future of the government has been postponed to later in the week. Conte is holding a round of talks with the parties in his governing coalition to verify if he still has their support after Renzi last week threatened to pull the plug on the executive by withdrawing IV's backing. He met the representatives of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Monday and was scheduled to have talks with the centrist IV and the leftwing LeU group on Tuesday. But IV has asked for the meeting to be rescheduled because one of its leading members, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, is at a EU meeting in Brussels. Renzi has been calling on Conte to drop the idea of forming a task force on the use of the money Italy will get from the EU Recovery Fund, arguing there is a risk of parliament being sidelined. On Tuesday he said IV had averted a "night-time blitz" that would had led to the approval of "a document not agreed on by anyone and a task force capable of substituting the government and parliament". In his Enews newsletter, Renzi reiterated that IV was ready to quit the government if necessary. "We are waging a battle for ideas, not to have more positions," he said. "The (IV) ministers, who are willing to resign if necessary, will go to the meeting. "Those who say we are causing confusion to have half a post more should take note of the fact that we are the only party that is ready to forgo positions, not ask for them". In an interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Stampa, Conte said that "we will listen to all the parties so that the government's actions restart in a more cohesive way". But he also stressed that, while he wanted to the government to continue, this should not be "at all costs". "You can only govern if there is reciprocal trust," he said. (ANSA).

