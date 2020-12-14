Lunedì 14 Dicembre 2020 | 18:08

ROME

COVID: 12,030 new cases, death toll passes 65,000

Ministry says 491 coronavirus sufferers have died in 24 hours

COVID: 12,030 new cases, death toll passes 65,000

ROME, DEC 14 - The health ministry said Monday that 12,030 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Italy after taking swabs. It said 491 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, taking Italy's overall coronavirus death toll up to 65,011. It said 103,584 swabs had been taken over the last 24 hours, down by around 50,000 with respect to the previous day. The ministry said the ratio of positive cases with respect to the total number of swabs was 11.6%, steady compared to Sunday's ratio of 11.7%. It said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care was down 63 to 3,095. It said there are 27,765 coronavirus patients in other hospital wards, down 30. (ANSA).

